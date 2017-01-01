One of the things that make Berghain amazing is the great artists curation. I find myself going to Berghain's website and looking at the listings just to discover great techno and house music artists. Recently I've been thinking how could I create a place with all-Berghain music so it will be also useful for others.
I ended up analyzing the listings from the last 7 years in Berghain, Panorama Bar, Lab.oratory and Säule to find out who are the most booked DJs, who is trending and lots of other super-interesting data.
Enjoy and... don’t forget to go home.
Of data
Bookings
Booked by Ostgut Ton
Played LIVE
Distribution of all listings at Panorama Bar, Berghain, Lab.oratory and Säule by years between November 2009 and April 2017.
Top listings at Panorama Bar, Berghain, Lab.oratory and Säule between November 2009 and April 2017.
% of all listings by venue
Top 10 DJs together represent 9% of all bookings.
Top 20 DJs together represent 16% of all bookings.
Top 50 DJs together represent 25% of all bookings.
Top of DJs listed at
Top of DJs listed at
Listings at all velnues: Panorama Bar, Berghain, Lab.oratory and Saule.
DJs who started being listed in recent years and their listings count is growing.
Projection of how many bookings performer will have in 2017, based on the count of completed performings between January and April 2017.
This project was created by Artiom Dashinsky, designer and entrepreneur from Tel Aviv, currently serving as a Product Designer at WeWork. Feel free to contact with any feedback:
This data was partially taken from the data dump Moon Wheel collected and independently collected from Berghain website.
You can use pieces of the data from this page if you provide an appropriate credit and an active link to this page. If you need additional data points or have questions about using the data, you can contact me using contacts above.
This data relates only on the listings from Berghain website. It doesn’t include spontaneous sets that aren’t reflected in the website listings. The B2B sets were tricky to take into consideration as well. Generally I’d estimate that the statistics on this page are 80-90% accurate comparing to the reality.
Cover photo by James Dennes.
