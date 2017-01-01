One of the things that make Berghain amazing is the great artists curation. I find myself going to Berghain's website and looking at the listings just to discover great techno and house music artists. Recently I've been thinking how could I create a place with all-Berghain music so it will be also useful for others.

I ended up analyzing the listings from the last 7 years in Berghain, Panorama Bar, Lab.oratory and Säule to find out who are the most booked DJs, who is trending and lots of other super-interesting data.

Enjoy and... don’t forget to go home.